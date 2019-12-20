FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) vs. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Breaking Down the Industrial Electrical Equipment Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM), on the other hand, is up 93.16% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $26.81 and has returned -1.25% during the past week.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FCEL to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, STM is expected to grow at a 49.00% annual rate. All else equal, STM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. FCEL’s ROI is -22.80% while STM has a ROI of 15.60%. The interpretation is that STM’s business generates a higher return on investment than FCEL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FCEL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, STM’s free cash flow per share was +1.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, FCEL’s free cash flow was 0% while STM converted 10.38% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FCEL has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.90 for STM. This means that STM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FCEL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.65 versus a D/E of 0.33 for STM. FCEL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FCEL trades at a P/B of 0.37, and a P/S of 2.04, compared to a forward P/E of 19.57, a P/B of 3.63, and a P/S of 2.55 for STM. FCEL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 3.00 for FCEL and 2.10 for STM, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for FCEL.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. FCEL has a beta of 1.81 and STM’s beta is 1.43. STM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FCEL has a short ratio of 0.99 compared to a short interest of 2.13 for STM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FCEL.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) beats FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. STM , generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FCEL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,