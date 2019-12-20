Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) and Internap Corporation (INAP) Go Head-to-head

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), on the other hand, is down -74.46% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.06 and has returned 1.92% during the past week.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FOSL to grow earnings at a 14.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, INAP is expected to grow at a 2.00% annual rate. All else equal, FOSL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.38% for Internap Corporation (INAP). FOSL’s ROI is 4.20% while INAP has a ROI of 0.80%. The interpretation is that FOSL’s business generates a higher return on investment than INAP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FOSL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.29. Comparatively, INAP’s free cash flow per share was -0.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, FOSL’s free cash flow was -4.55% while INAP converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INAP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FOSL has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 0.70 for INAP. This means that FOSL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

FOSL trades at a P/B of 0.78, and a P/S of 0.18, compared to a P/S of 0.10 for INAP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. FOSL is currently priced at a -45.43% to its one-year price target of 14.33. Comparatively, INAP is -79.81% relative to its price target of 5.25. This suggests that INAP is the better investment over the next year.

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FOSL has a beta of 0.27 and INAP’s beta is 2.84. FOSL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FOSL has a short ratio of 8.70 compared to a short interest of 12.90 for INAP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FOSL.

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) beats Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INAP is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, INAP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, INAP is more undervalued relative to its price target.