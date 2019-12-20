Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) vs. Knoll, Inc. (KNL): Comparing the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) shares are up more than 31.99% this year and recently decreased -0.76% or -$0.05 to settle at $6.56. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), on the other hand, is up 59.95% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $26.36 and has returned -4.49% during the past week.

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) and Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FIT to grow earnings at a 22.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KNL is expected to grow at a 14.00% annual rate. All else equal, FIT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 11.3% for Knoll, Inc. (KNL). FIT’s ROI is -26.00% while KNL has a ROI of 9.80%. The interpretation is that KNL’s business generates a higher return on investment than FIT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FIT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.14. Comparatively, KNL’s free cash flow per share was +0.47. On a percent-of-sales basis, FIT’s free cash flow was -2.12% while KNL converted 1.8% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KNL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. FIT has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.20 for KNL. This means that FIT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FIT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.18 for KNL. KNL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FIT trades at a P/B of 2.88, and a P/S of 1.15, compared to a forward P/E of 11.16, a P/B of 3.17, and a P/S of 0.95 for KNL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FIT is currently priced at a -10.75% to its one-year price target of 7.35. Comparatively, KNL is -13.09% relative to its price target of 30.33. This suggests that KNL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FIT has a beta of 1.76 and KNL’s beta is 1.48. KNL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FIT has a short ratio of 3.59 compared to a short interest of 2.59 for KNL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KNL.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) beats Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KNL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. KNL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KNL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.