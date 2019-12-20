Financial Metrics You Should Watch: New Gold Inc. (NGD), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

The shares of New Gold Inc. have increased by more than 5.71% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -4.65% or -$0.04 and now trades at $0.80. The shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), has jumped by 31.16% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $31.65 and have been able to report a change of 3.87% over the past one week.

The stock of New Gold Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that NGD will grow it’s earning at a 5.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to CNQ which will have a positive growth at a 4.62% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of NGD implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of NGD is -58.90% while that of CNQ is 7.40%. These figures suggest that CNQ ventures generate a higher ROI than that of NGD.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NGD’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.01, while that of CNQ is positive 7.23.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for NGD is 1.80 and that of CNQ is 0.60. This implies that it is easier for NGD to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CNQ. The debt ratio of NGD is 0.79 compared to 0.70 for CNQ. NGD can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CNQ.

NGD currently trades at a forward P/E of 40.00, a P/B of 0.51, and a P/S of 0.79 while CNQ trades at a forward P/E of 14.80, a P/B of 1.42, and a P/S of 2.40. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NGD is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NGD is currently at a -80.05% to its one-year price target of 4.01. Looking at its rival pricing, CNQ is at a -22.31% relative to its price target of 40.74.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NGD is given a 2.70 while 1.90 placed for CNQ. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for NGD stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NGD is 1.09 while that of CNQ is just 3.13. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NGD stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited defeats that of New Gold Inc. when the two are compared, with CNQ taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. CNQ happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CNQ is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CNQ is better on when it is viewed on short interest.