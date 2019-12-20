Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) vs. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN): Comparing the Regional – Midwest Banks Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares are up more than 32.60% this year and recently decreased -0.35% or -$0.11 to settle at $31.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), on the other hand, is up 66.40% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $88.86 and has returned 0.42% during the past week.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FITB to grow earnings at a 13.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TSN is expected to grow at a 9.60% annual rate. All else equal, FITB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.12% for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN). FITB’s ROI is 11.40% while TSN has a ROI of 9.60%. The interpretation is that FITB’s business generates a higher return on investment than TSN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FITB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.79. Comparatively, TSN’s free cash flow per share was +1.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, FITB’s free cash flow was -7.03% while TSN converted 1.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TSN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FITB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.74 versus a D/E of 0.85 for TSN. TSN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FITB trades at a forward P/E of 10.54, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 3.70, compared to a forward P/E of 12.13, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 0.76 for TSN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FITB is currently priced at a -0.61% to its one-year price target of 31.39. Comparatively, TSN is -9.68% relative to its price target of 98.38. This suggests that TSN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. FITB has a beta of 1.41 and TSN’s beta is 0.43. TSN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FITB has a short ratio of 2.29 compared to a short interest of 1.69 for TSN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSN.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) beats Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TSN is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. TSN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TSN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.