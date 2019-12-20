Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) vs. W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI): Comparing the Auto Manufacturers – Major Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) shares are up more than 16.44% this year and recently decreased -0.91% or -$0.14 to settle at $15.19. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI), on the other hand, is up 27.43% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $5.25 and has returned 17.19% during the past week.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) and W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FCAU to grow earnings at a 20.11% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 65.29% for W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FCAU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, WTI’s free cash flow per share was +0.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, FCAU’s free cash flow was 0.18% while WTI converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FCAU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FCAU trades at a forward P/E of 5.01, compared to a forward P/E of 37.50, and a P/S of 1.37 for WTI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FCAU is currently priced at a -8.16% to its one-year price target of 16.54. Comparatively, WTI is -30.92% relative to its price target of 7.60. This suggests that WTI is the better investment over the next year.

Summary

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) beats Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. WTI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. WTI is more undervalued relative to its price target.