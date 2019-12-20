Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) vs. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI): Which is the Better Investment?

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares are down more than -9.10% this year and recently decreased -0.22% or -$0.04 to settle at $17.88. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI), on the other hand, is down -48.48% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $8.28 and has returned 4.15% during the past week.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EXEL to grow earnings at a 46.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.4% for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI). EXEL’s ROI is 52.60% while ANGI has a ROI of 5.40%. The interpretation is that EXEL’s business generates a higher return on investment than ANGI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EXEL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.23. Comparatively, ANGI’s free cash flow per share was +0.12. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXEL’s free cash flow was 0.01% while ANGI converted 5.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ANGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. EXEL has a current ratio of 6.90 compared to 2.20 for ANGI. This means that EXEL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EXEL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.19 for ANGI. ANGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EXEL trades at a forward P/E of 19.08, a P/B of 3.38, and a P/S of 5.63, compared to a forward P/E of 125.45, a P/B of 3.16, and a P/S of 3.27 for ANGI. EXEL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EXEL is currently priced at a -26.05% to its one-year price target of 24.18. Comparatively, ANGI is -26.98% relative to its price target of 11.34. This suggests that ANGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. EXEL has a beta of 1.73 and ANGI’s beta is 2.13. EXEL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. EXEL has a short ratio of 5.45 compared to a short interest of 15.01 for ANGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EXEL.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) beats ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXEL is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, EXEL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.