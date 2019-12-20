Encana Corporation (ECA) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) Go Head-to-head

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY), on the other hand, is up 8.57% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $9.50 and has returned 6.26% during the past week.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ECA to grow earnings at a 11.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BRY is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, BRY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Encana Corporation (ECA) has an EBITDA margin of 43.26%. This suggests that ECA underlying business is more profitable ECA’s ROI is 13.40% while BRY has a ROI of 13.10%. The interpretation is that ECA’s business generates a higher return on investment than BRY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ECA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, BRY’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, ECA’s free cash flow was 3.72% while BRY converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ECA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ECA has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 0.90 for BRY. This means that BRY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ECA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.83 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BRY. ECA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ECA trades at a forward P/E of 8.18, a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 0.79, compared to a forward P/E of 7.59, a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 1.09 for BRY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ECA is currently priced at a -33.78% to its one-year price target of 6.78. Comparatively, BRY is -13.16% relative to its price target of 10.94. This suggests that ECA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ECA has a short ratio of 4.15 compared to a short interest of 1.88 for BRY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRY.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) beats Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ECA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ECA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ECA is more undervalued relative to its price target.