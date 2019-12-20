eBay Inc. (EBAY) vs. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI): Which is the Better Investment?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares are up more than 28.39% this year and recently increased 1.14% or $0.41 to settle at $36.04. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI), on the other hand, is up 17.67% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $41.36 and has returned -0.14% during the past week.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect EBAY to grow earnings at a 12.84% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OHI is expected to grow at a 15.80% annual rate. All else equal, OHI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 81.84% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI). EBAY’s ROI is 10.10% while OHI has a ROI of 5.90%. The interpretation is that EBAY’s business generates a higher return on investment than OHI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EBAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.95. Comparatively, OHI’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, EBAY’s free cash flow was 7.19% while OHI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EBAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EBAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.37 versus a D/E of 1.19 for OHI. EBAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EBAY trades at a forward P/E of 12.37, a P/B of 9.15, and a P/S of 2.69, compared to a forward P/E of 24.65, a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 10.12 for OHI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. EBAY is currently priced at a -10.35% to its one-year price target of 40.20. Comparatively, OHI is -2.89% relative to its price target of 42.59. This suggests that EBAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. EBAY has a beta of 1.37 and OHI’s beta is 0.27. OHI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. EBAY has a short ratio of 2.91 compared to a short interest of 8.31 for OHI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EBAY.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) beats Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EBAY generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, EBAY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, EBAY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EBAY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.