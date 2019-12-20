DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) vs. Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Breaking Down the Agricultural Chemicals Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) shares are down more than -15.96% this year and recently increased 0.06% or $0.04 to settle at $63.95. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), on the other hand, is up 35.81% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $14.79 and has returned 4.38% during the past week.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) are the two most active stocks in the Agricultural Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DD to grow earnings at a 6.14% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RUN is expected to grow at a 25.73% annual rate. All else equal, RUN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) has an EBITDA margin of 4.42%. This suggests that DD underlying business is more profitable DD’s ROI is 3.60% while RUN has a ROI of -4.30%. The interpretation is that DD’s business generates a higher return on investment than RUN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.87. Comparatively, RUN’s free cash flow per share was -2.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, DD’s free cash flow was -0.75% while RUN converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RUN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. DD has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.30 for RUN. This means that DD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 2.60 for RUN. RUN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DD trades at a forward P/E of 14.98, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 1.33, compared to a forward P/E of 26.08, a P/B of 1.88, and a P/S of 2.08 for RUN. DD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DD is currently priced at a -21.05% to its one-year price target of 81.00. Comparatively, RUN is -27.5% relative to its price target of 20.40. This suggests that RUN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DD has a short ratio of 1.90 compared to a short interest of 8.52 for RUN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DD.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) beats Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, DD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.