Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) vs. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): Which is the Better Investment?

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shares are down more than -15.81% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.04 to settle at $17.20. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), on the other hand, is up 12.16% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $109.20 and has returned -0.27% during the past week.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DBX to grow earnings at a 22.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ALXN is expected to grow at a 16.21% annual rate. All else equal, DBX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 42.43% for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN). DBX’s ROI is -59.30% while ALXN has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that ALXN’s business generates a higher return on investment than DBX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DBX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, ALXN’s free cash flow per share was +2.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, DBX’s free cash flow was 7.46% while ALXN converted 13.28% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALXN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DBX has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 4.00 for ALXN. This means that ALXN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DBX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 0.25 for ALXN. DBX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DBX trades at a forward P/E of 29.35, a P/B of 9.35, and a P/S of 4.48, compared to a forward P/E of 9.71, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 5.20 for ALXN. DBX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DBX is currently priced at a -41.54% to its one-year price target of 29.42. Comparatively, ALXN is -26.93% relative to its price target of 149.45. This suggests that DBX is the better investment over the next year.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) beats Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALXN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ALXN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,