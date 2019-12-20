Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) vs. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY): Breaking Down the Electric Utilities Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares are up more than 13.98% this year and recently decreased -0.13% or -$0.11 to settle at $81.45. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), on the other hand, is down -10.99% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $42.34 and has returned 3.19% during the past week.

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) and Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect D to grow earnings at a 4.41% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ETSY is expected to grow at a 18.00% annual rate. All else equal, ETSY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.98% for Etsy, Inc. (ETSY). D’s ROI is 5.50% while ETSY has a ROI of 14.80%. The interpretation is that ETSY’s business generates a higher return on investment than D’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. D’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.84. Comparatively, ETSY’s free cash flow per share was +0.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, D’s free cash flow was -5.17% while ETSY converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ETSY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. D has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 6.10 for ETSY. This means that ETSY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. D’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.48 versus a D/E of 2.16 for ETSY. ETSY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

D trades at a forward P/E of 18.58, a P/B of 2.39, and a P/S of 4.33, compared to a forward P/E of 53.12, a P/B of 13.11, and a P/S of 6.65 for ETSY. D is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. D is currently priced at a -3.69% to its one-year price target of 84.57. Comparatively, ETSY is -35.92% relative to its price target of 66.07. This suggests that ETSY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. D has a beta of 0.22 and ETSY’s beta is 0.93. D’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. D has a short ratio of 4.51 compared to a short interest of 3.59 for ETSY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ETSY.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) beats Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ETSY is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, D is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ETSY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ETSY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.