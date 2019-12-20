Does Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Have Any Potential Left?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) seems to be forming a pattern of major movements, providing only some crumbs of outlook for market participants trying to figure out its next move. Now trading with a market value of 10.30B, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. In light of the many issues surrounding this company, we thought it was a good time to take a close look at the numbers in order to form a realistic perspective on the fundamental picture for this stock.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For SBS, the company currently has 670.35 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 82.26 million in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been growing. The company also has 0 in total assets, balanced by 3.79 billion in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP saw 749477 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 99896. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 763659 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 1.37 billion in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of 0.29% in sequential terms, the SBS saw sales decline by 0.25%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 719.85 million, yielding a gross basic income of 645.78 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 702.92M, this means overall earnings per share of 450.