Dissecting the Numbers for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) and BEST Inc. (BEST)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares are up more than 45.53% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.05 to settle at $22.73. BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST), on the other hand, is up 31.87% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $5.42 and has returned 0.18% during the past week.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) are the two most active stocks in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ZTO to grow earnings at a 2.34% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BEST is expected to grow at a 5.94% annual rate. All else equal, BEST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.25% for BEST Inc. (BEST). ZTO’s ROI is 9.90% while BEST has a ROI of -11.30%. The interpretation is that ZTO’s business generates a higher return on investment than BEST’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZTO’s free cash flow was 0% while BEST converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZTO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ZTO has a current ratio of 3.60 compared to 0.90 for BEST. This means that ZTO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZTO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.89 for BEST. BEST is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZTO trades at a forward P/E of 20.76, a P/B of 3.42, and a P/S of 5.78, compared to a forward P/E of 3.51, a P/B of 2.38, and a P/S of 0.44 for BEST. ZTO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ZTO is currently priced at a -7.19% to its one-year price target of 24.49. Comparatively, BEST is -15.05% relative to its price target of 6.38. This suggests that BEST is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ZTO has a short ratio of 3.88 compared to a short interest of 9.08 for BEST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZTO.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) beats ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BEST generates a higher return on investment and is more profitable. In terms of valuation, BEST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BEST is more undervalued relative to its price target.