Dissecting the Numbers for YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) and Farfetch Limited (FTCH)

YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares are up more than 7.42% this year and recently decreased -0.88% or -$0.88 to settle at $98.74. Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), on the other hand, is down -44.83% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $9.77 and has returned 2.63% during the past week.

YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect YUM to grow earnings at a 14.63% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has an EBITDA margin of 46.11%. This suggests that YUM underlying business is more profitable YUM’s ROI is 90.10% while FTCH has a ROI of -15.50%. The interpretation is that YUM’s business generates a higher return on investment than FTCH’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. YUM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.83. Comparatively, FTCH’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, YUM’s free cash flow was 4.41% while FTCH converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YUM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. YUM has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.60 for FTCH. This means that YUM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

YUM trades at a forward P/E of 23.77, and a P/S of 5.53, compared to a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 3.33 for FTCH. YUM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. YUM is currently priced at a -12.25% to its one-year price target of 112.52. Comparatively, FTCH is -43.33% relative to its price target of 17.24. This suggests that FTCH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. YUM has a short ratio of 2.49 compared to a short interest of 7.02 for FTCH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YUM.

YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) beats Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YUM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, YUM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.