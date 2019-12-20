Dissecting the Numbers for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares are up more than 1.71% this year and recently increased 0.46% or $0.09 to settle at $19.61. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), on the other hand, is up 17.61% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $17.03 and has returned 3.71% during the past week.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect VOD to grow earnings at a 13.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IVR is expected to grow at a 2.45% annual rate. All else equal, VOD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 99.55% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR). VOD’s ROI is -2.10% while IVR has a ROI of 1.50%. The interpretation is that IVR’s business generates a higher return on investment than VOD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, VOD’s free cash flow was 0% while IVR converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VOD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VOD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.24 versus a D/E of 8.40 for IVR. IVR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VOD trades at a forward P/E of 11.21, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 1.18, compared to a forward P/E of 9.18, a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 3.17 for IVR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VOD is currently priced at a -35.19% to its one-year price target of 30.26. Comparatively, IVR is 5.91% relative to its price target of 16.08. This suggests that VOD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. VOD has a beta of 0.73 and IVR’s beta is 0.78. VOD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VOD has a short ratio of 1.42 compared to a short interest of 3.20 for IVR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VOD.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VOD is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VOD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, VOD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VOD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.