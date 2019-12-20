Dissecting the Numbers for The Western Union Company (WU) and Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares are up more than 59.26% this year and recently increased 1.12% or $0.3 to settle at $27.17. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), on the other hand, is down -75.46% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $17.31 and has returned -8.56% during the past week.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WU to grow earnings at a 2.61% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Western Union Company (WU) has an EBITDA margin of 32.88%. This suggests that WU underlying business is more profitable WU’s ROI is 32.20% while TLRY has a ROI of -8.50%. The interpretation is that WU’s business generates a higher return on investment than TLRY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, TLRY’s free cash flow per share was -0.85. On a percent-of-sales basis, WU’s free cash flow was 3% while TLRY converted -0.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WU trades at a forward P/E of 13.77, and a P/S of 2.10, compared to a P/B of 4.08, and a P/S of 13.06 for TLRY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WU is currently priced at a 16.36% to its one-year price target of 23.35. Comparatively, TLRY is -35.7% relative to its price target of 26.92. This suggests that TLRY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WU has a short ratio of 9.58 compared to a short interest of 4.95 for TLRY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TLRY.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) beats Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WU is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WU is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,