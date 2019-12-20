Dissecting the Numbers for The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) and Owens Corning (OC)

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) shares are up more than 52.42% this year and recently increased 1.51% or $0.37 to settle at $25.18. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), on the other hand, is up 48.86% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $65.47 and has returned -0.26% during the past week.

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) are the two most active stocks in the Gaming Activities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, OC is expected to grow at a 8.65% annual rate. All else equal, OC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 17.98% for Owens Corning (OC).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TSG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, OC’s free cash flow per share was +1.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, TSG’s free cash flow was 6.81% while OC converted 2.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TSG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TSG trades at a forward P/E of 10.24, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 2.91, compared to a forward P/E of 12.46, a P/B of 1.59, and a P/S of 1.01 for OC. TSG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TSG is currently priced at a -9.36% to its one-year price target of 27.78. Comparatively, OC is -10.09% relative to its price target of 72.82. This suggests that OC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TSG has a short ratio of 4.46 compared to a short interest of 4.46 for OC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OC.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) beats The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OC has a higher cash conversion rate, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, OC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, OC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.