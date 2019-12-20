Dissecting the Numbers for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Sysco Corporation (SYY)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares are up more than 35.90% this year and recently increased 0.73% or $0.91 to settle at $124.92. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), on the other hand, is up 34.84% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $84.49 and has returned 1.47% during the past week.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PG to grow earnings at a 8.37% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SYY is expected to grow at a 8.33% annual rate. All else equal, PG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.97% for Sysco Corporation (SYY). PG’s ROI is 4.90% while SYY has a ROI of 18.90%. The interpretation is that SYY’s business generates a higher return on investment than PG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.44. Comparatively, SYY’s free cash flow per share was -0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, PG’s free cash flow was 1.62% while SYY converted -0.28% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PG has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.40 for SYY. This means that SYY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 3.54 for SYY. SYY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PG trades at a forward P/E of 23.89, a P/B of 6.85, and a P/S of 4.55, compared to a forward P/E of 20.42, a P/B of 17.68, and a P/S of 0.72 for SYY. PG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PG is currently priced at a -2.22% to its one-year price target of 127.75. Comparatively, SYY is 1.25% relative to its price target of 83.45. This suggests that PG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PG has a beta of 0.38 and SYY’s beta is 0.46. PG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PG has a short ratio of 3.36 compared to a short interest of 4.26 for SYY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PG.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) beats Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PG is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. PG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.