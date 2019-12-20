Dissecting the Numbers for The Mosaic Company (MOS) and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares are down more than -29.48% this year and recently decreased -1.25% or -$0.26 to settle at $20.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA), on the other hand, is up 18.45% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $29.98 and has returned 3.27% during the past week.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) are the two most active stocks in the Agricultural Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MOS to grow earnings at a -6.29% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.28% for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA). MOS’s ROI is 5.70% while HTA has a ROI of 2.60%. The interpretation is that MOS’s business generates a higher return on investment than HTA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MOS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, HTA’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, MOS’s free cash flow was 1.5% while HTA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MOS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MOS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.46 versus a D/E of 0.85 for HTA. HTA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MOS trades at a forward P/E of 14.48, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 0.85, compared to a forward P/E of 82.82, a P/B of 1.96, and a P/S of 9.05 for HTA. MOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MOS is currently priced at a -21.55% to its one-year price target of 26.26. Comparatively, HTA is -7.41% relative to its price target of 32.38. This suggests that MOS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MOS has a beta of 1.61 and HTA’s beta is 0.30. HTA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MOS has a short ratio of 2.88 compared to a short interest of 9.56 for HTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MOS.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) beats Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MOS generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MOS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.