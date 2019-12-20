Dissecting the Numbers for Tenaris S.A. (TS) and Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares are up more than 5.25% this year and recently decreased -0.04% or -$0.01 to settle at $22.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE), on the other hand, is up 1.60% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $97.68 and has returned 8.30% during the past week.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) and Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) are the two most active stocks in the Metal Fabrication industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TS to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 43.61% for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE). TS’s ROI is 5.20% while LOPE has a ROI of 15.70%. The interpretation is that LOPE’s business generates a higher return on investment than TS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, LOPE’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, TS’s free cash flow was 1.69% while LOPE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TS has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 1.90 for LOPE. This means that TS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.19 for LOPE. LOPE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TS trades at a forward P/E of 15.79, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 1.77, compared to a forward P/E of 16.77, a P/B of 3.39, and a P/S of 6.41 for LOPE. TS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TS is currently priced at a -20.59% to its one-year price target of 28.26. Comparatively, LOPE is -18.38% relative to its price target of 119.67. This suggests that TS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TS has a beta of 1.23 and LOPE’s beta is 0.62. LOPE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TS has a short ratio of 1.86 compared to a short interest of 2.81 for LOPE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TS.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) beats Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.