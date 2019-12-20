Dissecting the Numbers for Square, Inc. (SQ) and Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares are up more than 15.08% this year and recently decreased -0.91% or -$0.59 to settle at $64.55. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), on the other hand, is up 30.14% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $60.45 and has returned -0.64% during the past week.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) and Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SQ to grow earnings at a 40.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BC is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, SQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.58% for Brunswick Corporation (BC). SQ’s ROI is -1.90% while BC has a ROI of 10.80%. The interpretation is that BC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SQ’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SQ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, BC’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, SQ’s free cash flow was 6.25% while BC converted 0.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SQ has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.90 for BC. This means that BC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SQ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.80 for BC. BC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SQ trades at a forward P/E of 67.31, a P/B of 22.03, and a P/S of 6.51, compared to a forward P/E of 11.58, a P/B of 3.62, and a P/S of 1.13 for BC. SQ is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SQ is currently priced at a -12.52% to its one-year price target of 73.79. Comparatively, BC is -8.31% relative to its price target of 65.93. This suggests that SQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SQ has a beta of 3.36 and BC’s beta is 1.71. BC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SQ has a short ratio of 4.60 compared to a short interest of 2.77 for BC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BC.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) beats Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, BC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.