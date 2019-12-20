Dissecting the Numbers for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares are up more than 4.48% this year and recently decreased -0.61% or -$0.46 to settle at $75.32. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), on the other hand, is up 14.52% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $18.46 and has returned 0.76% during the past week.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SPR to grow earnings at a 11.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.03% for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). SPR’s ROI is 22.30% while BPY has a ROI of 0.30%. The interpretation is that SPR’s business generates a higher return on investment than BPY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.85. Comparatively, BPY’s free cash flow per share was +0.93. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPR’s free cash flow was 2.65% while BPY converted 5.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BPY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SPR has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 0.30 for BPY. This means that SPR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SPR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.34 versus a D/E of 4.42 for BPY. BPY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SPR trades at a forward P/E of 10.50, a P/B of 4.82, and a P/S of 1.01, compared to a forward P/E of 10.43, a P/B of 0.73, and a P/S of 0.98 for BPY. SPR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SPR is currently priced at a -19.87% to its one-year price target of 94.00. Comparatively, BPY is -15.63% relative to its price target of 21.88. This suggests that SPR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SPR has a beta of 1.16 and BPY’s beta is 0.92. BPY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SPR has a short ratio of 2.44 compared to a short interest of 6.33 for BPY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPR.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) beats Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BPY is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BPY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,