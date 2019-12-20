Dissecting the Numbers for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) shares are up more than 29.10% this year and recently increased 1.26% or $0.26 to settle at $21.27. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO), on the other hand, is up 19.51% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $110.81 and has returned 4.04% during the past week.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SBRA to grow earnings at a 6.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ATO is expected to grow at a 7.20% annual rate. All else equal, ATO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 39.07% for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). SBRA’s ROI is 2.30% while ATO has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that ATO’s business generates a higher return on investment than SBRA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SBRA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, ATO’s free cash flow per share was -3.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, SBRA’s free cash flow was 0% while ATO converted -13.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SBRA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SBRA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 versus a D/E of 0.69 for ATO. SBRA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SBRA trades at a forward P/E of 25.09, a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 6.76, compared to a forward P/E of 22.23, a P/B of 2.30, and a P/S of 4.53 for ATO. SBRA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SBRA is currently priced at a -4.66% to its one-year price target of 22.31. Comparatively, ATO is -3.55% relative to its price target of 114.89. This suggests that SBRA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SBRA has a beta of 0.78 and ATO’s beta is 0.14. ATO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SBRA has a short ratio of 2.81 compared to a short interest of 5.52 for ATO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SBRA.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) beats Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATO is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ATO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,