Dissecting the Numbers for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS)

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) shares are up more than 13.02% this year and recently increased 0.54% or $0.12 to settle at $22.27. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), on the other hand, is up 6.64% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $40.01 and has returned -0.94% during the past week.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ORI to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HDS is expected to grow at a -1.65% annual rate. All else equal, ORI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.68% for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). ORI’s ROI is 11.50% while HDS has a ROI of 15.20%. The interpretation is that HDS’s business generates a higher return on investment than ORI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ORI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, HDS’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, ORI’s free cash flow was -0.1% while HDS converted 2.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HDS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ORI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 1.62 for HDS. HDS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ORI trades at a forward P/E of 12.68, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 1.06, compared to a forward P/E of 12.79, a P/B of 4.96, and a P/S of 1.05 for HDS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ORI is currently priced at a -14.35% to its one-year price target of 26.00. Comparatively, HDS is -13.29% relative to its price target of 46.14. This suggests that ORI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ORI has a beta of 0.76 and HDS’s beta is 1.09. ORI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ORI has a short ratio of 2.39 compared to a short interest of 2.01 for HDS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HDS.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) beats Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HDS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, HDS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.