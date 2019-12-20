Dissecting the Numbers for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares are down more than -36.95% this year and recently increased 0.08% or $0.03 to settle at $38.70. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), on the other hand, is up 36.29% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $21.67 and has returned -3.82% during the past week.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, TMHC is expected to grow at a 5.40% annual rate. All else equal, TMHC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.57% for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC). OXY’s ROI is 9.50% while TMHC has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that OXY’s business generates a higher return on investment than TMHC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. OXY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, TMHC’s free cash flow per share was +0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, OXY’s free cash flow was 0.6% while TMHC converted 0.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OXY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

OXY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.81 versus a D/E of 0.85 for TMHC. OXY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

OXY trades at a forward P/E of 37.32, a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 1.86, compared to a forward P/E of 6.95, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 0.48 for TMHC. OXY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. OXY is currently priced at a -23.71% to its one-year price target of 50.73. Comparatively, TMHC is -27.36% relative to its price target of 29.83. This suggests that TMHC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. OXY has a beta of 0.88 and TMHC’s beta is 0.79. TMHC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. OXY has a short ratio of 2.32 compared to a short interest of 3.12 for TMHC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OXY.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) beats Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TMHC is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TMHC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TMHC is more undervalued relative to its price target.