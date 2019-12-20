Dissecting the Numbers for News Corporation (NWSA) and Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares are up more than 23.88% this year and recently increased 1.96% or $0.27 to settle at $14.06. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), on the other hand, is up 43.63% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $90.63 and has returned 6.41% during the past week.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) are the two most active stocks in the Broadcasting – TV industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NWSA to grow earnings at a 13.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EXAS is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, EXAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. NWSA’s ROI is 2.20% while EXAS has a ROI of -11.60%. The interpretation is that NWSA’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXAS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NWSA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, EXAS’s free cash flow per share was -0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, NWSA’s free cash flow was -1.11% while EXAS converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EXAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NWSA has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.70 for EXAS. This means that EXAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NWSA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.15 versus a D/E of 1.09 for EXAS. EXAS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NWSA trades at a forward P/E of 32.85, a P/B of 0.95, and a P/S of 0.85, compared to a P/B of 15.68, and a P/S of 18.06 for EXAS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NWSA is currently priced at a -3.37% to its one-year price target of 14.55. Comparatively, EXAS is -27.61% relative to its price target of 125.20. This suggests that EXAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NWSA has a beta of 1.47 and EXAS’s beta is 1.33. EXAS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NWSA has a short ratio of 5.86 compared to a short interest of 5.68 for EXAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EXAS.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) beats News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXAS generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. EXAS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EXAS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.