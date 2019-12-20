Dissecting the Numbers for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares are down more than -7.74% this year and recently decreased -0.08% or -$0.02 to settle at $23.71. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK), on the other hand, is up 13.44% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $69.03 and has returned 3.43% during the past week.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) and Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect NOV to grow earnings at a 41.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ALK is expected to grow at a 20.15% annual rate. All else equal, NOV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.16% for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK). NOV’s ROI is 0.90% while ALK has a ROI of 8.50%. The interpretation is that ALK’s business generates a higher return on investment than NOV’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NOV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.69. Comparatively, ALK’s free cash flow per share was +0.89. On a percent-of-sales basis, NOV’s free cash flow was 3.15% while ALK converted 1.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NOV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NOV has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 0.70 for ALK. This means that NOV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NOV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 0.40 for ALK. ALK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NOV trades at a forward P/E of 26.91, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 1.08, compared to a forward P/E of 9.91, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 0.99 for ALK. NOV is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NOV is currently priced at a -7.74% to its one-year price target of 25.70. Comparatively, ALK is -10.62% relative to its price target of 77.23. This suggests that ALK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NOV has a beta of 1.34 and ALK’s beta is 0.79. ALK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NOV has a short ratio of 5.37 compared to a short interest of 8.78 for ALK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NOV.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) beats National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALK is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, ALK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ALK is more undervalued relative to its price target.