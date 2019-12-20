Dissecting the Numbers for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares are up more than 17.77% this year and recently increased 0.41% or $0.37 to settle at $89.99. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), on the other hand, is down -3.29% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $27.38 and has returned 5.31% during the past week.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MRK to grow earnings at a 9.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PEB is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, MRK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 42% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB). MRK’s ROI is 11.70% while PEB has a ROI of 1.00%. The interpretation is that MRK’s business generates a higher return on investment than PEB’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MRK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.73. Comparatively, PEB’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, MRK’s free cash flow was 4.39% while PEB converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MRK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MRK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.97 versus a D/E of 0.61 for PEB. MRK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MRK trades at a forward P/E of 16.07, a P/B of 8.58, and a P/S of 5.01, compared to a forward P/E of 67.60, a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 2.42 for PEB. MRK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MRK is currently priced at a -7.76% to its one-year price target of 97.56. Comparatively, PEB is -4.63% relative to its price target of 28.71. This suggests that MRK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MRK has a beta of 0.53 and PEB’s beta is 1.30. MRK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MRK has a short ratio of 2.95 compared to a short interest of 7.86 for PEB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRK.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MRK is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. MRK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MRK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.