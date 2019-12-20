Dissecting the Numbers for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares are up more than 28.52% this year and recently increased 0.61% or $0.02 to settle at $3.29. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), on the other hand, is down -16.60% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $27.69 and has returned 1.13% during the past week.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect LYG to grow earnings at a -12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, URBN is expected to grow at a 4.59% annual rate. All else equal, URBN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.46% for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN). LYG’s ROI is 6.90% while URBN has a ROI of 19.80%. The interpretation is that URBN’s business generates a higher return on investment than LYG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LYG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, URBN’s free cash flow per share was +0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, LYG’s free cash flow was 4.21% while URBN converted 1.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LYG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LYG trades at a forward P/E of 10.61, a P/B of 1.02, and a P/S of 2.47, compared to a forward P/E of 11.61, a P/B of 1.90, and a P/S of 0.70 for URBN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. LYG is currently priced at a 35.39% to its one-year price target of 2.43. Comparatively, URBN is 0.58% relative to its price target of 27.53. This suggests that URBN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LYG has a beta of 1.09 and URBN’s beta is 0.72. URBN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. LYG has a short ratio of 1.00 compared to a short interest of 3.67 for URBN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LYG.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) beats Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. URBN is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. URBN is more undervalued relative to its price target.