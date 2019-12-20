Dissecting the Numbers for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) and Ring Energy, Inc. (REI)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares are up more than 2.67% this year and recently decreased -0.27% or -$0.04 to settle at $15.02. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI), on the other hand, is down -48.62% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $2.61 and has returned 10.13% during the past week.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) and Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) are the two most active stocks in the Gaming Activities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect IGT to grow earnings at a -0.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, REI is expected to grow at a 37.00% annual rate. All else equal, REI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 33% for Ring Energy, Inc. (REI). IGT’s ROI is 4.00% while REI has a ROI of 3.30%. The interpretation is that IGT’s business generates a higher return on investment than REI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. IGT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, REI’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, IGT’s free cash flow was 1.06% while REI converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IGT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. IGT has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.60 for REI. This means that IGT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IGT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.03 versus a D/E of 0.70 for REI. IGT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IGT trades at a forward P/E of 11.92, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 0.64, compared to a forward P/E of 4.31, a P/B of 0.34, and a P/S of 1.08 for REI. IGT is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. IGT is currently priced at a -26.23% to its one-year price target of 20.36. Comparatively, REI is -37.71% relative to its price target of 4.19. This suggests that REI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. IGT has a beta of 1.37 and REI’s beta is 1.69. IGT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. IGT has a short ratio of 4.16 compared to a short interest of 10.11 for REI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IGT.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) beats Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IGT generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, IGT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.