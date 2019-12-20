Dissecting the Numbers for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) shares are up more than 23.03% this year and recently increased 0.28% or $0.13 to settle at $47.01. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), on the other hand, is down -30.68% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $12.09 and has returned 23.75% during the past week.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) and Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GSK to grow earnings at a 3.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GSK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, DTIL’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, GSK’s free cash flow was 1.52% while DTIL converted -0.18% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GSK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GSK has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 9.30 for DTIL. This means that DTIL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GSK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.81 versus a D/E of 0.00 for DTIL. GSK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GSK trades at a forward P/E of 15.21, a P/B of 7.51, and a P/S of 2.70, compared to a P/B of 3.93, and a P/S of 28.16 for DTIL. GSK is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. GSK is currently priced at a 1.47% to its one-year price target of 46.33. Comparatively, DTIL is -47.82% relative to its price target of 23.17. This suggests that DTIL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GSK has a short ratio of 2.45 compared to a short interest of 2.19 for DTIL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DTIL.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) beats GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DTIL is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DTIL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, DTIL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DTIL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.