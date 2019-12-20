Dissecting the Numbers for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) shares are up more than 18.34% this year and recently decreased -0.81% or -$0.05 to settle at $6.13. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP), on the other hand, is up 47.17% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $52.54 and has returned 1.68% during the past week.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FSK to grow earnings at a -0.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TRP is expected to grow at a 2.73% annual rate. All else equal, TRP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 50.11% for TC Energy Corporation (TRP).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FSK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.40. Comparatively, TRP’s free cash flow per share was -0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, FSK’s free cash flow was -0.05% while TRP converted -6.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FSK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FSK trades at a forward P/E of 7.76, a P/B of 0.78, and a P/S of 4.49, compared to a forward P/E of 16.89, a P/B of 2.43, and a P/S of 4.69 for TRP. FSK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FSK is currently priced at a -12.43% to its one-year price target of 7.00. Comparatively, TRP is -3.61% relative to its price target of 54.51. This suggests that FSK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FSK has a short ratio of 1.38 compared to a short interest of 3.81 for TRP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FSK.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) beats TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FSK has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FSK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FSK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FSK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.