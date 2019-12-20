Dissecting the Numbers for Equity Residential (EQR) and Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares are up more than 21.63% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.18 to settle at $80.29. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), on the other hand, is up 43.69% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $155.30 and has returned 0.51% during the past week.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Residential industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect EQR to grow earnings at a 2.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DG is expected to grow at a 10.83% annual rate. All else equal, DG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.28% for Dollar General Corporation (DG). EQR’s ROI is 4.50% while DG has a ROI of 18.10%. The interpretation is that DG’s business generates a higher return on investment than EQR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EQR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.37. Comparatively, DG’s free cash flow per share was +0.87. On a percent-of-sales basis, EQR’s free cash flow was 5.33% while DG converted 0.86% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EQR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EQR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.89 versus a D/E of 1.57 for DG. DG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EQR trades at a forward P/E of 54.54, a P/B of 2.93, and a P/S of 11.27, compared to a forward P/E of 20.94, a P/B of 5.98, and a P/S of 1.46 for DG. EQR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EQR is currently priced at a -7.49% to its one-year price target of 86.79. Comparatively, DG is -9.78% relative to its price target of 172.13. This suggests that DG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. EQR has a beta of 0.45 and DG’s beta is 0.51. EQR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EQR has a short ratio of 3.20 compared to a short interest of 2.25 for DG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DG.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) beats Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DG is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, DG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, DG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.