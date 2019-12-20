Dissecting the Numbers for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) shares are up more than 11.40% this year and recently increased 1.66% or $0.41 to settle at $25.11. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), on the other hand, is up 30.47% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $85.00 and has returned 0.31% during the past week.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DVN to grow earnings at a 14.02% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PAYX is expected to grow at a 8.38% annual rate. All else equal, DVN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 41.1% for Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). DVN’s ROI is 8.70% while PAYX has a ROI of 30.40%. The interpretation is that PAYX’s business generates a higher return on investment than DVN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DVN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, PAYX’s free cash flow per share was +0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, DVN’s free cash flow was -0.68% while PAYX converted 1.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PAYX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. DVN has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.20 for PAYX. This means that DVN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DVN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.34 for PAYX. PAYX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DVN trades at a forward P/E of 17.56, a P/B of 1.50, and a P/S of 1.13, compared to a forward P/E of 25.44, a P/B of 12.09, and a P/S of 7.77 for PAYX. DVN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DVN is currently priced at a -17.37% to its one-year price target of 30.39. Comparatively, PAYX is 1.69% relative to its price target of 83.59. This suggests that DVN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. DVN has a beta of 2.39 and PAYX’s beta is 0.87. PAYX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DVN has a short ratio of 2.32 compared to a short interest of 7.11 for PAYX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DVN.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) beats Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DVN is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DVN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DVN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DVN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.