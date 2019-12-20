Dissecting the Numbers for BP p.l.c. (BP) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO), on the other hand, is up 38.08% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $24.33 and has returned 6.57% during the past week.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BP to grow earnings at a 31.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MLCO is expected to grow at a 26.32% annual rate. All else equal, BP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. BP’s ROI is 4.60% while MLCO has a ROI of 9.40%. The interpretation is that MLCO’s business generates a higher return on investment than BP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, MLCO’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, BP’s free cash flow was 0.02% while MLCO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BP has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 0.90 for MLCO. This means that BP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 2.12 for MLCO. MLCO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BP trades at a forward P/E of 11.16, a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 0.45, compared to a forward P/E of 18.88, a P/B of 4.91, and a P/S of 2.01 for MLCO. BP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BP is currently priced at a -22.94% to its one-year price target of 48.86. Comparatively, MLCO is -16.48% relative to its price target of 29.13. This suggests that BP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BP has a beta of 0.77 and MLCO’s beta is 1.86. BP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BP has a short ratio of 0.79 compared to a short interest of 1.48 for MLCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BP.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BP is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.