Dissecting the Numbers for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares are up more than 26.85% this year and recently increased 0.20% or $0.09 to settle at $44.83. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), on the other hand, is up 28.30% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $24.75 and has returned 0.57% during the past week.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BSX to grow earnings at a 11.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HUN is expected to grow at a 0.70% annual rate. All else equal, BSX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.49% for Huntsman Corporation (HUN). BSX’s ROI is 10.70% while HUN has a ROI of 20.20%. The interpretation is that HUN’s business generates a higher return on investment than BSX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BSX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, HUN’s free cash flow per share was +1.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, BSX’s free cash flow was 3.83% while HUN converted 3.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BSX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BSX has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.00 for HUN. This means that HUN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BSX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 0.95 for HUN. BSX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BSX trades at a forward P/E of 24.99, a P/B of 6.44, and a P/S of 6.01, compared to a forward P/E of 12.39, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 0.78 for HUN. BSX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BSX is currently priced at a -7.3% to its one-year price target of 48.36. Comparatively, HUN is -6.39% relative to its price target of 26.44. This suggests that BSX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BSX has a beta of 0.78 and HUN’s beta is 2.31. BSX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BSX has a short ratio of 1.74 compared to a short interest of 1.40 for HUN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HUN.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) beats Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HUN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HUN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, HUN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.