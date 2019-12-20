Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) vs. Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Which is the Better Investment?

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares are up more than 30.76% this year and recently decreased -0.06% or -$0.02 to settle at $32.35. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), on the other hand, is up 44.48% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $29.20 and has returned 2.94% during the past week.

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DISCA to grow earnings at a 29.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GNTX is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, DISCA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 32.01% for Gentex Corporation (GNTX). DISCA’s ROI is 5.90% while GNTX has a ROI of 22.80%. The interpretation is that GNTX’s business generates a higher return on investment than DISCA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DISCA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.23. Comparatively, GNTX’s free cash flow per share was +0.27. On a percent-of-sales basis, DISCA’s free cash flow was 6.12% while GNTX converted 3.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DISCA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. DISCA has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 5.40 for GNTX. This means that GNTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DISCA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.64 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GNTX. DISCA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DISCA trades at a forward P/E of 8.33, a P/B of 1.82, and a P/S of 1.46, compared to a forward P/E of 16.74, a P/B of 3.82, and a P/S of 4.12 for GNTX. DISCA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DISCA is currently priced at a -6.85% to its one-year price target of 34.73. Comparatively, GNTX is 14.51% relative to its price target of 25.50. This suggests that DISCA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. DISCA has a beta of 1.64 and GNTX’s beta is 1.14. GNTX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DISCA has a short ratio of 11.05 compared to a short interest of 4.46 for GNTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GNTX.

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) beats Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DISCA is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, DISCA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DISCA is more undervalued relative to its price target.