Devastating or Fantastic? – American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY)

The shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. have increased by more than 25.43% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.57% or $0.53 and now trades at $93.75. The shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY), has slumped by -19.54% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $7.70 and have been able to report a change of 12.90% over the past one week.

The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. and GreenSky, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that AEP will grow it’s earning at a 6.05% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to GSKY which will have a positive growth at a 13.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of GSKY implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. AEP has an EBITDA margin of 22.16%, this implies that the underlying business of AEP is more profitable. The ROI of AEP is 5.80% while that of GSKY is 35.70%. These figures suggest that GSKY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AEP.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, AEP’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of GSKY is positive 0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of AEP is 1.45 compared to 18.00 for GSKY. GSKY can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than AEP.

AEP currently trades at a forward P/E of 21.33, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 2.91 while GSKY trades at a forward P/E of 12.30, a P/B of 22.00, and a P/S of 2.66. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, AEP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of AEP is currently at a -3.48% to its one-year price target of 97.13. Looking at its rival pricing, GSKY is at a -0.13% relative to its price target of 7.71.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), AEP is given a 2.40 while 3.00 placed for GSKY. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for GSKY stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for AEP is 3.08 while that of GSKY is just 34.79. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for AEP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. defeats that of GreenSky, Inc. when the two are compared, with AEP taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. AEP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AEP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AEP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.