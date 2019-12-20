Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) vs. At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Comparing the Major Airlines Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares are up more than 18.52% this year and recently increased 0.96% or $0.56 to settle at $59.14. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), on the other hand, is down -71.33% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $5.35 and has returned -16.28% during the past week.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) are the two most active stocks in the Major Airlines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DAL to grow earnings at a 11.33% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HOME is expected to grow at a 14.60% annual rate. All else equal, HOME’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.21% for At Home Group Inc. (HOME). DAL’s ROI is 17.30% while HOME has a ROI of 5.80%. The interpretation is that DAL’s business generates a higher return on investment than HOME’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.61. Comparatively, HOME’s free cash flow per share was -1.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, DAL’s free cash flow was 2.34% while HOME converted -6.27% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DAL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DAL has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 0.80 for HOME. This means that HOME can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DAL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.67 versus a D/E of 0.78 for HOME. HOME is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DAL trades at a forward P/E of 8.33, a P/B of 2.53, and a P/S of 0.83, compared to a forward P/E of 8.90, a P/B of 0.41, and a P/S of 0.29 for HOME. DAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DAL is currently priced at a -9.38% to its one-year price target of 65.26. Comparatively, HOME is -21.67% relative to its price target of 6.83. This suggests that HOME is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DAL has a beta of 1.10 and HOME’s beta is 1.25. DAL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DAL has a short ratio of 3.09 compared to a short interest of 4.22 for HOME. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DAL.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) beats At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DAL is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, DAL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.