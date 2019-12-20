Critical Comparison: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) vs. KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares are up more than 110.77% this year and recently increased 6.83% or $0.4 to settle at $6.26. KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), on the other hand, is down -80.98% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $0.34 and has returned -13.21% during the past week.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ZYNE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.48. Comparatively, KMPH’s free cash flow per share was -0.14.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ZYNE has a current ratio of 10.10 compared to 0.80 for KMPH. This means that ZYNE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ZYNE trades at a P/B of 1.71, and a P/S of 1700.39, compared to a P/S of 1.03 for KMPH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ZYNE is currently priced at a -70.88% to its one-year price target of 21.50. Comparatively, KMPH is -95.21% relative to its price target of 7.10. This suggests that KMPH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ZYNE has a beta of 4.61 and KMPH’s beta is 1.31. KMPH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ZYNE has a short ratio of 8.12 compared to a short interest of 3.46 for KMPH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KMPH.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. KMPH generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KMPH is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, KMPH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KMPH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.