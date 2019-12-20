Critical Comparison: Walmart Inc. (WMT) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares are up more than 28.67% this year and recently decreased -1.17% or -$1.42 to settle at $119.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI), on the other hand, is up 83.80% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $26.67 and has returned 4.10% during the past week.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect WMT to grow earnings at a 5.18% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MTSI is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, MTSI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Walmart Inc. (WMT) has an EBITDA margin of 6.41%. This suggests that WMT underlying business is more profitable WMT’s ROI is 10.50% while MTSI has a ROI of -33.90%. The interpretation is that WMT’s business generates a higher return on investment than MTSI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.37. Comparatively, MTSI’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, WMT’s free cash flow was -0.2% while MTSI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MTSI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. WMT has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 5.30 for MTSI. This means that MTSI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 2.21 for MTSI. MTSI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WMT trades at a forward P/E of 22.94, a P/B of 4.76, and a P/S of 0.65, compared to a forward P/E of 36.69, a P/B of 5.61, and a P/S of 3.55 for MTSI. WMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WMT is currently priced at a -7.97% to its one-year price target of 130.24. Comparatively, MTSI is 10.34% relative to its price target of 24.17. This suggests that WMT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WMT has a beta of 0.38 and MTSI’s beta is 1.89. WMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. WMT has a short ratio of 3.24 compared to a short interest of 14.05 for MTSI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WMT.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) beats MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WMT is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, WMT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WMT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.