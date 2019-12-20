Critical Comparison: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) vs. IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) shares are down more than -16.29% this year and recently increased 0.19% or $0.11 to settle at $57.20. IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), on the other hand, is up 425.00% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $6.30 and has returned 11.70% during the past week.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) and IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WBA to grow earnings at a 2.31% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) has an EBITDA margin of 5.31%. This suggests that WBA underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WBA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.69. Comparatively, ISEE’s free cash flow per share was -0.29.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. WBA has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 10.40 for ISEE. This means that ISEE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WBA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ISEE. WBA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WBA trades at a forward P/E of 9.29, a P/B of 2.19, and a P/S of 0.38, compared to a P/B of 2.93, for ISEE. WBA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. WBA is currently priced at a 0.35% to its one-year price target of 57.00. Comparatively, ISEE is 325.68% relative to its price target of 1.48. This suggests that WBA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WBA has a beta of 0.90 and ISEE’s beta is 1.56. WBA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WBA has a short ratio of 3.42 compared to a short interest of 0.86 for ISEE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ISEE.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) beats IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. WBA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. WBA is more undervalued relative to its price target.