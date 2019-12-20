Critical Comparison: Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) vs. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are up more than 8.15% this year and recently decreased -0.10% or -$0.06 to settle at $60.80. YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF), on the other hand, is down -20.39% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $10.66 and has returned 4.61% during the past week.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect VZ to grow earnings at a 2.35% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YPF is expected to grow at a -6.39% annual rate. All else equal, VZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.68% for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). VZ’s ROI is 12.10% while YPF has a ROI of -1.10%. The interpretation is that VZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than YPF’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.98. Comparatively, YPF’s free cash flow per share was +13.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, VZ’s free cash flow was 3.1% while YPF converted 33.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YPF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. VZ has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.10 for YPF. This means that YPF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.86 versus a D/E of 1.06 for YPF. VZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VZ trades at a forward P/E of 12.29, a P/B of 4.27, and a P/S of 1.93, compared to a forward P/E of 35.65, a P/B of 0.48, and a P/S of 0.50 for YPF. VZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. VZ is currently priced at a -1.35% to its one-year price target of 61.63. Comparatively, YPF is -21.9% relative to its price target of 13.65. This suggests that YPF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VZ has a beta of 0.49 and YPF’s beta is 1.46. VZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VZ has a short ratio of 3.25 compared to a short interest of 4.33 for YPF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VZ.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) beats Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YPF is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, YPF is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, YPF is more undervalued relative to its price target.