Critical Comparison: Vale S.A. (VALE) vs. Barclays PLC (BCS)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares are up more than 0.23% this year and recently increased 1.07% or $0.14 to settle at $13.22. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), on the other hand, is up 26.79% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $9.56 and has returned 5.29% during the past week.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, BCS is expected to grow at a 2.80% annual rate. All else equal, BCS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 53.83% for Barclays PLC (BCS). VALE’s ROI is 19.20% while BCS has a ROI of 2.60%. The interpretation is that VALE’s business generates a higher return on investment than BCS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. VALE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.32. Comparatively, BCS’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, VALE’s free cash flow was 32.54% while BCS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VALE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VALE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 1.60 for BCS. BCS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VALE trades at a forward P/E of 7.84, a P/B of 1.60, and a P/S of 1.95, compared to a forward P/E of 8.46, a P/B of 0.47, for BCS. VALE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. VALE is currently priced at a -8.64% to its one-year price target of 14.47. Comparatively, BCS is 12.21% relative to its price target of 8.52. This suggests that VALE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. VALE has a beta of 1.16 and BCS’s beta is 1.01. BCS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VALE has a short ratio of 1.45 compared to a short interest of 2.09 for BCS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VALE.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) beats Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VALE generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. VALE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VALE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.