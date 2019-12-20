Critical Comparison: TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) vs. Athenex, Inc. (ATNX)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares are down more than -44.92% this year and recently decreased -3.67% or -$0.19 to settle at $4.99. Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), on the other hand, is up 11.98% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $14.21 and has returned -16.21% during the past week.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Service Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) has an EBITDA margin of 0.93%. This suggests that TRUE underlying business is more profitable TRUE’s ROI is -7.80% while ATNX has a ROI of -68.20%. The interpretation is that TRUE’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATNX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TRUE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, ATNX’s free cash flow per share was -0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRUE’s free cash flow was 0% while ATNX converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TRUE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TRUE has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 2.40 for ATNX. This means that TRUE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TRUE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.37 for ATNX. ATNX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TRUE trades at a P/B of 1.60, and a P/S of 1.47, compared to a P/B of 7.48, and a P/S of 14.57 for ATNX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TRUE is currently priced at a -4.41% to its one-year price target of 5.22. Comparatively, ATNX is -48.06% relative to its price target of 27.36. This suggests that ATNX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TRUE has a short ratio of 6.43 compared to a short interest of 6.29 for ATNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ATNX.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) beats Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRUE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TRUE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,