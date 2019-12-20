Critical Comparison: Transocean Ltd. (RIG) vs. Apache Corporation (APA)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares are down more than -11.96% this year and recently increased 1.16% or $0.07 to settle at $6.11. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), on the other hand, is down -13.49% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $22.71 and has returned 3.04% during the past week.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect RIG to grow earnings at a 4.80% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 51.12% for Apache Corporation (APA). RIG’s ROI is -6.00% while APA has a ROI of 5.70%. The interpretation is that APA’s business generates a higher return on investment than RIG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. RIG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, APA’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, RIG’s free cash flow was -1.01% while APA converted -1.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RIG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. RIG has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.00 for APA. This means that RIG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RIG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 versus a D/E of 1.34 for APA. APA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RIG trades at a P/B of 0.31, and a P/S of 1.20, compared to a forward P/E of 454.20, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 1.38 for APA. RIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. RIG is currently priced at a -27% to its one-year price target of 8.37. Comparatively, APA is -15.26% relative to its price target of 26.80. This suggests that RIG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. RIG has a beta of 1.89 and APA’s beta is 1.91. RIG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. RIG has a short ratio of 3.78 compared to a short interest of 3.73 for APA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APA.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) beats Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RIG is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RIG is more undervalued relative to its price target.