Critical Comparison: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) vs. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) shares are up more than 8.35% this year and recently decreased -0.31% or -$0.16 to settle at $51.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), on the other hand, is down -20.99% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $16.13 and has returned 0.40% during the past week.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect BK to grow earnings at a 4.65% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GT is expected to grow at a 2.41% annual rate. All else equal, BK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.08% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT). BK’s ROI is 3.90% while GT has a ROI of 9.10%. The interpretation is that GT’s business generates a higher return on investment than BK’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.66. Comparatively, GT’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, BK’s free cash flow was 22.37% while GT converted -0.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 1.38 for GT. GT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BK trades at a forward P/E of 12.09, a P/B of 1.27, and a P/S of 6.24, compared to a forward P/E of 7.34, a P/B of 0.78, and a P/S of 0.26 for GT. BK is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BK is currently priced at a 2.22% to its one-year price target of 49.89. Comparatively, GT is -16.38% relative to its price target of 19.29. This suggests that GT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BK has a beta of 1.12 and GT’s beta is 1.73. BK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BK has a short ratio of 1.69 compared to a short interest of 3.81 for GT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BK.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) beats The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GT is growing fastly and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, GT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GT is more undervalued relative to its price target.