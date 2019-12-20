Critical Comparison: Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) vs. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares are down more than -29.03% this year and recently increased 5.68% or $0.13 to settle at $2.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC), on the other hand, is down -0.79% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $8.80 and has returned -4.03% during the past week.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, ERIC is expected to grow at a 64.20% annual rate. All else equal, ERIC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has an EBITDA margin of 35.49%. This suggests that SWN underlying business is more profitable SWN’s ROI is 16.60% while ERIC has a ROI of -3.00%. The interpretation is that SWN’s business generates a higher return on investment than ERIC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SWN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, ERIC’s free cash flow per share was +1.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, SWN’s free cash flow was -2.52% while ERIC converted 23.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ERIC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SWN has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.30 for ERIC. This means that ERIC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SWN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 0.63 for ERIC. SWN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SWN trades at a forward P/E of 6.16, a P/B of 0.42, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a forward P/E of 16.60, a P/B of 3.49, and a P/S of 1.23 for ERIC. SWN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SWN is currently priced at a -2.02% to its one-year price target of 2.47. Comparatively, ERIC is -19.19% relative to its price target of 10.89. This suggests that ERIC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SWN has a beta of 1.08 and ERIC’s beta is 0.56. ERIC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SWN has a short ratio of 6.76 compared to a short interest of 2.17 for ERIC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ERIC.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) beats Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ERIC is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SWN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ERIC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ERIC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.