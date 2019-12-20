Critical Comparison: Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) vs. Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are up more than 136.29% this year and recently increased 1.03% or $0.03 to settle at $2.93. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), on the other hand, is down -7.59% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.14 and has returned 2.22% during the past week.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PLUG to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SAN is expected to grow at a 6.37% annual rate. All else equal, PLUG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 744.45% for Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN). PLUG’s ROI is -21.90% while SAN has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that SAN’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLUG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PLUG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, SAN’s free cash flow per share was +1.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, PLUG’s free cash flow was -0% while SAN converted 26.51% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PLUG trades at a P/S of 4.64, compared to a forward P/E of 7.89, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 1.20 for SAN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PLUG is currently priced at a -29.57% to its one-year price target of 4.16. Comparatively, SAN is -14.64% relative to its price target of 4.85. This suggests that PLUG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PLUG has a beta of 1.64 and SAN’s beta is 1.17. SAN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PLUG has a short ratio of 6.16 compared to a short interest of 1.49 for SAN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SAN.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) beats Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SAN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, SAN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.